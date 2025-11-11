Gun-wielding male kicks down door of home, opens fire at homeowner. But his target is armed too.

Law enforcement in Alexandria, Louisiana, responded to the 1800 block of Henry Street just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported home invasion, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said. Alexandria is about 200 miles northwest of New Orleans.

Officials said a black male identified as 33-year-old Davante Deundra Thomas of Alexandria allegedly kicked down the door of the residence armed with a handgun and fired at the homeowner.

'People have a right to protect themselves.'

But the homeowner also had a gun — and wasted no time using it.

Officials said the homeowner returned fire, striking Thomas.

After deputies arrived, Thomas was found dead inside the home with the gun still in his hand, officials said.

Sheriff’s detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded and began their investigation and processed the scene for evidence, officials said.

The sheriff's office said no arrests have been made.

Officials said the investigation is still active and ongoing, and all those with any information about the incident should contact detectives at 318-473-6727 or the sheriff's office at 318-473-6700.

Commenters reacting to the shooting were a bit mixed in their opinions. Most seemed completely behind the homeowner who returned fire — but others believed there was more to the story:

"Turns out the more you F around the more you find out," one commenter said.

"Welp, he won't do that again!!!" another user noted.

"This is a good opportunity to teach your kids about what happens if you go breaking into houses," another commenter wrote.

"People have a right to protect themselves," another user said.

"Crazy thing is people don't realize how many homeowners actually have weapons in their homes just for this reason," another commenter observed.

"Naw, we aren't getting the entire story here," another user countered. "Don't pass judgement without all the facts."

"This just doesn't sound right to me, either," another commenter stated. "Something [is] not adding up."

