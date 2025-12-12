MAJOR WIN: Trump’s trans military ban upheld

After a long battle, a D.C. Circuit panel froze a federal judge’s order blocking President Donald Trump’s effort to ban the use of hormones in the military — which would effectively disqualify all transgender people from military service.

The court decided that this policy advances military interests, with two judges ruling in favor and one judge — who was appointed by Obama — dissented.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales couldn’t be happier with the decision.

“I definitely don’t think that a man who is mentally ill enough, who thinks that he’s a woman, should be in that realm at all ... luckily, this appeals court, well, two out of three of them agreed,” Gonzales says.

BlazeTV host and columnist Auron MacIntyre is pleased with the decision as well, but he points out that it’s not exactly reassuring that the decision came down to several circuit judges.

“It really is terrifying that the effectiveness of our military could come down to whether or not you got the right guy appointed to a particular circuit judgeship. It’s insane that anyone but the commander in chief determines who is or is not in the military,” Macintyre says.

“Military is not a place for you to do your social science experiments or work out your feminist fantasies. Military is a place where we kill people who are trying to murder us. This is literally the most important type of decision you can make,” he continues.

“You do not fool around and try to do some kind of DEI stuff with this,” he adds. “The idea that you would put mentally ill men in the military and put them anywhere near combat ... that’s just disgraceful.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.