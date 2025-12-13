Trump promises 'very serious retaliation' after 'ISIS attack' that killed 2 US Army soldiers, 1 US interpreter in Syria

President Donald Trump promised "very serious retaliation" after an "ISIS attack" that killed two U.S. Army soldiers and one U.S. interpreter interpreter Saturday in Syria.

Fox News reported that a lone Islamic State gunman carried out the ambush, which also left three others wounded. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that "the savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces."

'Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.'

"We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter," Trump wrote on Truth Social, according to the cable news network. "Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well. This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them."

Trump added that "the President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation," Fox News noted.

Trump also said Saturday to reporters outside the White House that "this was an ISIS attack on us and Syria. And again, we mourn the loss, and we pray for them and their parents and their loved ones," the cable news network reported.

Hegseth added on X: "Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you."

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on X that the attack in the town of Palmyra "occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement. Their mission was in support of ongoing counter-ISIS/counter-terrorism operations in the region. The soldiers’ names, as well as identifying information about their units, are being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin notification. This attack is currently under active investigation."

The cable news network added that there are about 900 U.S. troops in Syria.

The U.S. had eight bases in Syria to keep an eye on ISIS since the U.S. military went in to prevent the terrorist group from setting up a caliphate in 2014, although three of those bases have since been closed down or turned over to the Syrian Democratic Forces.



On Monday, tens of thousands of Syrians flooded the streets of Damascus to mark the first anniversary of the Assad regime’s collapse.



Those celebrations came a year after former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad fled the capital as rebel forces swept through the country in a lightning offensive that ended five decades of Assad family rule and opened a new chapter in Syrian history.

The Associated Press reported that Saturday's attack on U.S. troops was the first to cause fatalities since Assad's fall.

