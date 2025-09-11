DC Comics immediately cancels new series after author mocks Charlie Kirk's murder

A new comic book series was canceled after the writer mocked the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was murdered during a stop on his campus tour at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, leaving behind his loving family that includes his wife and two children. Kirk was just 31 years old.

On the same day the first issue of DC Comics' "Red Hood" was released in stores, the company announced it was canceling any future orders of the series. "Red Hood" is a spinoff from the "Batman" universe, with the main character being Batman's former sidekick, Robin.

In a statement sent to retailers late on Wednesday, DC wrote, "DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series."

"DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold," the publisher wrote, according to Popverse.

The cancellation comes after the comic's writer, Gretchen Felker-Martin, allegedly posted horrific commentary about Kirk's death on the social media platform Bluesky.

Felker-Martin's name appears on the cover of "Red Hood" as one of the writers.

As reported by Bounding Into Comics, the writer seemingly took to her Bluesky account to mock Kirk within an hour of the news of his shooting.



"Thoughts and prayers you Nazi bitch," the post read. But it did not stop there.

Adding to the heartless display, the post added, "Hope the bullet's okay after touching Charlie Kirk."

Without mentioning Felker-Martin's name, DC Comics responded to Popverse after the outlet reached out asking for the reason behind the canceled comic.

"At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints," DC Comics said in a statement. "Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC's standards of conduct."

Felker-Martin's Bluesky page no longer exists at the time of this publication, and a search on the social platform for her name did not bring up any other profiles.

The second and third issues for "Red Hood" had already been scheduled, but will seemingly never hit the shelves. Issue No. 2 was set for release on October 2, 2025, while the third issue was scheduled for November 12, 2025.

Both issues had Felker-Martin announced as the writer. The series was also meant for a mature audience, with a rating of 17+.

Felker-Martin was the subject of headlines in 2022 after writing a horror novel that featured author J.K. Rowling dying in a fire at the hands of transgender activists, according to Daily Mail.

