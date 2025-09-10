Leftists show their true colors after Charlie Kirk is shot — and it's absolutely sickening

Charlie Kirk was targeted in an assassination attempt at Utah Valley University Wednesday afternoon — and the left immediately showed us who they are.

Before any details were known — other than the fact that Kirk, one of the most influential American conservatives, had been shot in the neck — talking heads on MSNBC, for example, had already begun a campaign to blame Kirk and the Make America Great Again movement for the attempted assassination.

On MSNBC's live coverage of the tragic news, Democrat Matthew Dowd seemingly blamed Kirk.

"He's been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures, in this who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech," Dowd said.

"And I always go back to: Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions," he continued. "And I think that's the environment we're in — that just you can't stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place."

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur, meanwhile, seized on the moment to condemn Kirk as a "divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod."

CNN anchor Boris Sanchez sang the same tune, using CNN's airwaves to describe Kirk as "not without controversy. He’s taken a lot of controversial positions when it comes to the culture war. It's part of his brand."

The implication of such descriptors is clear: Those who would use this moment to describe Kirk as "divisive" and "controversial" and "polarizing" are blame-shifting and suggesting that Kirk had it coming.

The rhetoric on social media was even more toxic and upsetting, as people who dislike Kirk celebrated what happened to him. The following are just a few of the sick examples of leftists celebrating:

"Sympathy for your enemies is cruelty for your friends. I don't support Charlie Kirk, f**k you," one person said.

"Condoning violence, especially unjust violence is evil. Acknowledging consequences for rhetoric that condones and makes excuses for unjust violence is simply logical. F**k Charlie Kirk, he knew he advocated for murder, he was just to [sic] privileged to realize it could be his own," another person said.

"ZERO thoughts or prayers for Charlie Kirk. F**k him," another person said.

"I swear to god if hitler got shot rn ppl would be saying 'keep him in ur prayers' and 'political violence is never ok'. like NO! you are just stupid and aren’t ready for change. f**k Charlie Kirk," one person said.

"F**k Charlie Kirk as a staff, record label, and motherf**king crew. Anyone posting sympathy for this piece of s**t can f**k themselves ," one person said

"#CharlieKirk was an evil and dangerous person, the absolute worst of the worst: racist, homophobe, climate change denier, race baiter, rampant Covid-10 [sic] misinformation spreader, liar, divider, election denier, prominent conspiracy theorist, etc., so no, I feel no sorrow," another person said

As Maya Angelou once said: "When someone shows you who are they are, believe them."

Kirk is reportedly in critical condition, and authorities have reportedly arrested the person they believe is responsible for shooting Kirk.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!