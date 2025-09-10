Charlie Kirk shot during college campus tour

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck on Wednesday at Utah Valley University while the conservative commentator kicked off his college campus tour.

Multiple reporters and attendees confirmed that Kirk was shot at the UVU event, although the extent of his injuries has not yet been confirmed.

It looks like Charlie Kirk may have been shot at TPUSA Utah State event



Please pray for him and his family 🙏pic.twitter.com/9Agy4aYKhr

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 10, 2025

A video taken shortly after the shots rang out showed students dispersing throughout the quad. Another video shows the alleged suspect being detained by law enforcement following the shooting.

One bystander told Eva Terry of Deseret News that the shooter appeared to be wearing a workers uniform, according to an interview obtained by Blaze News.

VIDEO of the man who was reportedly detained for shooting Charlie Kirk at the TPUSA event: pic.twitter.com/i62sQQSZ9o

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 10, 2025

Just moments before shots were apparently fired at Kirk, the 31-year-old MAGA firebrand uploaded a promotional post to his X page.

"Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour," Kirk wrote in the post.

Multiple lawmakers and conservative allies have called for Americans across the country to join them in prayer for Kirk, his wife, and their two children.

"Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father," Vice President JD Vance said in a post on X.

"We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X. "Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."



This is a developing story.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!