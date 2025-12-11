13 Republicans vote with Democrats to defy executive order from Trump

More than a dozen Republicans voted with Democrats Wednesday to advance a bill overturning a presidential executive order against federal worker unions.

The bill, led by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), passed in the U.S. House with the support of 222 members, while 200 voted against the bill. All Democrats voted in favor of the bill, which needs another procedural vote to be implemented into law.

'If the majority we built over the past few months sticks together, we can overturn this union-busting executive order.'

The Protect America's Workforce Act would repeal the executive order signed in March that would forbid collective bargaining with unions representing a large number of federal departments. Golden said the order stripped about 1 million workers of their bargaining rights.

"President Trump said ending collective bargaining was about protecting our national defense. ... If the majority we built over the past few months sticks together, we can overturn this union-busting executive order, and we can show America that this body will protect workers' rights," the Democrat said.

The 13 Republican representatives who voted with Democrats are listed below.

Jeff Van Drew (N.J.)

Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.)

Nick LaLota (N.Y.)

Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.)

Rob Bresnahan (Pa.)

Don Bacon (Neb.)

Mike Lawler (N.Y.)

Tom Kean (N.J.)

Ryan Mackenzie (Pa.)

Zach Nunn (Iowa)

Chris Smith (N.J.)

Pete Stauber (Minn.)

Mike Turner (Ohio)

If approved again by the House, it will go to the Senate and will need approval from the president.

When Trump signed the executive order in March, the AFL-CIO union vowed to aggressively oppose it.

"President Trump's executive order is political retribution against unions, plain and simple," reads a statement from the union. "America's unions have been in the streets, the courtroom, and the halls of power fighting back against his agenda."

