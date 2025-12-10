'A direct path to Citizenship': Trump announces official launch of Trump Gold Card visa program

The Trump administration has announced a brand-new visa package that is expected to help some of America's biggest companies keep their foreign talent.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the launch of the Trump Gold Card, an expedited pathway to U.S. residence and even citizenship for a premium price.

'This landmark program fulfills President Trump's promise to attract the world's most successful entrepreneurs and investors to America while guaranteeing they have skin in the game.'

On Truth Social, Trump said, "THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT'S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY! A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent."

The program has multiple tiers. Individuals can pay a fee of $1 million to receive U.S. residency in "record time" as part of the Trump Gold Card.

The Trump Corporate Gold Card functions similarly but has a fee of $2 million that the company will pay.

The Trump Platinum Card, which the website says is "coming soon," costs $5 million and will allow foreigners to live in the United States for 270 days "without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick explained how companies can use this program: "The company can keep them here, and they have a path to citizenship. Obviously, they have to be perfect people in America. And having passed the vetting, after five years, they'll be available to become citizens, and then the corporation puts someone else on the card."

Lutnick added that the proceeds of this expensive program will function as a "gift to the United States."

All applications also require a $15,000 processing fee as part of the vetting process.

The Trump Gold Card functions as a lottery through EB-1 and EB-2 visas, which filter for extraordinary ability in various fields.

"This landmark program fulfills President Trump's promise to attract the world's most successful entrepreneurs and investors to America while guaranteeing they have skin in the game," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X in light of the announcement.

Trump ordered the creation of the Trump Gold Card program on the same day that he ordered the $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a popular move that addresses some of the abuses with the H-1B program without canceling it entirely.

The Gold Card office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

