Walmart, other major companies retreat from sponsoring H-1Bs following Trump administration's reforms

Last month, the Trump administration issued a proclamation targeting the abuse of the H-1B visa program. Though some confusion about the order ensued, the effects of this first attempt at reform are beginning to be felt at some major companies that have historically used H-1B workers, who hail primarily from India.

The proclamation, signed on September 19, 2025, was the first of what many hope to be multiple reforms of the H-1B visa program.

'No current or future sponsorship is available.'

The proclamation introduced a $100,000 fee for the sponsorship of new H-1B applications for those outside the United States. According to a White House fact sheet, the primary goals of the proclamation are to protect American jobs, combat H-1B abuses, and prioritize American workers.

This high price to pay for foreigners has caused some companies to rethink their hiring practices.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that major companies such as Walmart, Deloitte, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation have shied away from extending sponsorships for new H-1B applicants.

Recent job postings dated after the proclamation in mid-September confirm that companies have changed their policies. Deloitte says in one post that qualified applicants for a software automation developer must not need employer sponsorship "now or at any time in the future."

Deloitte did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Recent Walmart job postings also have an advisory to the same effect: "No current or future sponsorship is available," an October 2 job posting for a software engineer reads.

A Walmart spokesperson told Blaze News, "Walmart is committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers, while remaining thoughtful about our H-1B hiring approach."

In a post from October 22, a Cognizant job opening has a similar message: "Cognizant will consider applicants for this position who are legally authorized to work in the United States without the need of employer sponsorship."

In a statement to Blaze News, a Cognizant spokesperson said, "Cognizant has built a resilient business model that attracts top talent locally and globally. Over the past several years, we have significantly reduced our reliance on visas, using them only for select technology roles that supplement our U.S. workforce. We employ thousands of American citizens nationwide and have invested heavily in creating a robust local talent pipeline.

"The recently announced proclamation is expected to have limited near-term impact on our operations. Cognizant’s scale and global footprint provide multiple levers to continue to serve our clients in the U.S. and globally," the Cognizant spokesperson continued.

According to its website, Cognizant employs over 300,000 people around the globe, many of whom are employed in the United States through visa programs, particularly the H-1B visa.

