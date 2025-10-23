WATCH: Alex Stein ASSAULTED at No Kings protest

Last weekend, Alex Stein, Blaze Media’s resident troll and host of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” entered the belly of the beast at Dallas’ No Kings protest, where violent liberal women assaulted him.

“The footage you just saw was from this past weekend. ... It was the No Kings round two protest, the anti-Donald Trump protest. And I really did not understand what we were even protesting because we don't have kings in this country,” says Alex.

“Really and truly, they were the ones that were acting like kings the whole time. They were the ones that were being rude and making me leave their country — a.k.a. the public park where they're all doing fentanyl.”

Alex’s guest political consultant and podcast host Ryan Girdusky describes the protest as “noticeably old” and “heavily female.”

“I think that those are the last people really watching cable news, and they are creating almost like a cable news-induced psychosis that's generational,” he says.

These geriatric protesters, he believes, “have this notion that democracy is ending,” even though “every sign is that democracy is there.”

“It so much reminds me of when teenage girls all of a sudden say they're trans. Like it is induced by what they're absorbing from the culture, and they have sat there and marinated in it,” he tells Alex.

“It’s kind of like the hippie Boomers that all got to buy their house for $100,000, and now they're worth like $2 million,” says Alex.

After being assaulted by some of these people, he wonders if conservatives are really becoming genuine victims in this country. “We keep on saying we're victims. Is that a real thing, or is that a right-wing conspiracy?” he asks Ryan.

After receiving “over a thousand threats ... within a 12-hour period” of being banned from CNN for a perceived Islamophobic comment he made to Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, Ryan says the danger is real.

“I think Republicans are under assault, and there are crazy people who don't have the moral compass and the morality to sit there and see that there's a soul behind somebody, and they're created in the image of God,” he says.

And on top of that, they genuinely believe they are “fighting Nazis.”

“Is [a left-wing protest] the most dangerous place you could be? No. You could always be in a black majority Democrat-run city somewhere,” he says.

To hear more of the conversation and see footage of Alex at the No Kings protest, watch the episode above.

