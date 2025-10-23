White House trolls Democrats with highlights of prior administrations' scandals amid liberal furor over East Wing renovation

Numerous Democrats are foaming at the mouth over the expansion of the White House East Wing with a stunning 90,000 square-foot addition paid for by President Donald Trump and other donors.

In response to the news that construction was under way on Trump's ballroom, Hillary Clinton — the twice-failed presidential candidate and former first lady who absconded from the White House in 2001 with a small fortune's worth of furniture and furnishings that weren't hers to take — said, "It's not his house. It's your house. And he's destroying it."

'Thank you for your attention to this matter.'

Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), one of the Democrats keeping the government shut down, brought a photo into the Senate on Thursday showing the East Wing's demolition, suggesting it was not only illustrative of the White House's "desecration" but symbolic of what the president is "doing to the whole country."

In an apparent effort to troll these and other apoplectic Democrats, the White House's website has been revamped such that it now highlights a selection of past administrations' scandals on the premises.

Besides referencing in its major events timeline Presidents William Howard Taft's remodeling of the West Wing, Franklin D. Roosevelt's expansion of it, and Harry Truman's "total reconstruction" of the White House's interior, the website now makes mention of Bill Clinton's sordid sex scandal, noting that the former Democratic president's affair with Monica Lewinsky set the stage for perjury investigations and, ultimately, his impeachment.

The website also mentions the 2012 meeting between members of the radical Muslim Brotherhood and Obama White House officials, noting that "the Muslim Brotherhood is a designated terrorist organization by nearly a dozen nations."

The White House

After highlighting how first lady Melania Trump oversaw the privately funded construction of the tasteful neoclassical tennis pavilion on the South Lawn, the White House timeline references how a bag of cocaine was found in the West Wing entrance lobby during Joe Biden's time in office as well as the degenerate LGBT event Biden hosted at the White House in 2023 where a medical transvestite showed off his fake breasts on the South Lawn.

The White House

The new timeline appears to have already ruffled some feathers.

Sam Stein, managing editor of the anti-Trump Bulwark blog, wrote, "The White House has revamped its website to defend the destruction of the East Wing. And they've done it exactly the way you'd expect."

James Blair, White House deputy chief of staff, said in reply, "Liberal Media has [a] problem with documented historical facts being posted on White House website."

Deputy assistant to the president Kaelan Dorr got in on the fun, tweeting to Stein, "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

