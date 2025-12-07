New X post from Zohran Mamdani has even conservatives nodding in approval, but are they duped?

On November 29 — Small Business Saturday — New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani slapped a new caption on a five-month-old campaign video pledging to boost NYC’s small-business ecosystem with massive deregulation measures, leading some conservatives to applaud the socialist as more based than they originally thought.

In the clip, Mamdani vows to “make it faster, easier, and cheaper for small businesses to get started and stay open” by cutting fines and fees by 50%, expediting permits and applications, appointing a “Mom and Pop czar” to fight bureaucracy, and increasing funding for small business programs by 500%.

This kind of red-tape-slashing, deregulatory rhetoric is something you would normally hear from Republicans or maybe an old-school Democrat, but to hear it from a self-described socialist is truly an anomaly.

Or is it?

John Doyle, BlazeTV host of “The John Doyle Show,” says these conservatives praising Mamdani’s small-business plan have had the wool pulled over their eyes. Mamdani doesn’t care about small business; “he is simply rewarding his foreign base.”

For starters, the massive increase in small-business funding, Doyle reminds, is simply “redistribution of wealth from the whiter neighborhoods.”

“I'm quoting Mamdani, who wanted to raise taxes specifically on the whiter neighborhoods … to pay for these handouts,” he says.

But the more important issue is who these small-business perks are intended to benefit. It’s not native New Yorkers; it’s the foreigners who “elected him to office,” says Doyle.

In response to the people who foolishly think that Mamdani’s small-business plan reveals he’s maybe not the stark raving mad Marxist we thought he was, Doyle tweeted the following:

Because NYC’s business marketplace is one of the most saturated and competitive in the nation, “who is moving to New York and starting businesses?” Doyle asks. “It's obviously foreigners.”

Deregulation for Mamdani, he argues, isn’t about helping businesses; it’s about lowering the standards — “cleanliness standards, worker hygiene standards, temperature control, food safety standards, inspections, record-keeping” — to turn NYC into the kind of third-world slum his voter base came from.

“That is what is going on here,” he declares.

“You have to be 200 IQ enough to understand that in this instance, deregulation is actually Marxist in nature.”

To hear more of Doyle’s fiery take, watch the episode above.

Want more from John Doyle?

To enjoy more of the truth about America and join the fight to restore a country that has been betrayed by its own leaders, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.