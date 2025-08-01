Chuck Schumer unwittingly draws attention to Trump's generosity in rush to paint him as a hypocrite

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) tried his best on Thursday to paint President Donald Trump as a hypocrite. Unlike other false Democratic narratives, Schumer's latest didn't last very long.

The New York Democrat told reporters during a press conference on the president's August 1 deadline for trade deals, "Just now, the White House announced construction of a $200 million White House ballroom that will begin in September."

"A $200 million ballroom!" continued Schumer, who was found in a recent Economist/YouGov poll to have a favorability rating of 23%. "Where did this money come from? Did Congress appropriate? I don't think so."

While Schumer clearly lacked critical information about the newly announced ballroom — an initiative he deemed "confounding" — he proved more than willing to rush to conclusions.

"It's almost like DOGE was never about waste at all. It was about cutting services to help Trump and his billionaire buddies. It seems that DOGE was all about making cuts on Americans to fund their ballroom. Was that what DOGE was all about?" said Schumer, adding that the purpose of the new White House ballroom was so that Trump "can eat his cheeseburgers in there in luxury."

Contrary to Schumer's suggestion — which helped draw attention to the initiative — the new ballroom will not be a cost to the American people but rather a gift.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted on Thursday that "for 150 years, presidents, administrations, and White House staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex that can hold substantially more guests than currently allowed. President Trump has expressed his commitment to solving this problem on behalf of future administrations."

Rendering of planned White House ballroom by McCrery Architects. White House.

Leavitt indicated that the 90,000 square-foot addition will be designed by McCrery Architects — a Washington, D.C.-based firm specializing in civic, religious, and institutional projects — and made large enough to seat 650 people. The East Room of the White House currently seats only 200 people.

'I was always a great real estate developer, and I know how to do that.'

Work on the project will be overseen by Clark Construction and commence in September. The new structure will stand on the site where the East Wing presently sits.

"President Trump and other donors have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build this approximately $200 million structure," said Leavitt.

Rendering of planned White House ballroom by McCrery Architects. White House.

Trump said in a recent interview with NBC News that the project would be "his gift to the country."

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles stated, "President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail. The president and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserve the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future administrations and generations of Americans to come."

"I was always a great real estate developer, and I know how to do that," said Trump.

