Leftists rage over Trump's latest patriotic installment at the White House

Trump announced the installation on Tuesday, saying the flagpoles were "always missing from this magnificent place." After the 100-foot flagpoles were put in place, the left-wing media ripped the administration for the changes to the White House grounds.

The Daily Beast reported on the new flagpoles, calling them one of the latest "monstrous changes" Trump has made to the White House. The "monstrous changes" in question also include renovations to the Rose Garden to make it easier for women to walk on with high heels, according to Trump.

The publication also characterized the patriotic flagpoles, which will fly the American flag and the POW/MIA flag, as "tacky."

The flags weren't the only things that sparked outrage from the left. Trump spoke to reporters on the South Lawn during the installation, when he was asked about the deportation efforts being rolled out by the administration. In response, Trump turned to the workers and jokingly asked if any of them were illegal immigrants.

"We've got to get the bad people out of here first, and we're doing that," Trump said. "We're taking them out by the thousands. Murderers, drug dealers, people that are mentally insane from insane asylums."



"Any illegal immigrants in there?" Trump joked, turning to the workers at the press conference. "No? If they were, they'll find out."

Mediaite promptly reported on the incident, calling it a "stunning moment" and accused the president of "laughing as he threatened to destroy someone's 'whole life.'" The reason the president was laughing, of course, was because he was making a joke.

Mediaite also accused Trump of taking a break from "threatening Iran" to oversee the installation of the flagpoles, suggesting the president is putting foreign policy on the back burner. The article failed to note that Trump took several questions related to the conflict during the press conference.

Despite this, Trump stuck to his big, beautiful flagpoles, encouraging future administrations to keep them up on the White House grounds as a "magnificent" display of patriotism.

