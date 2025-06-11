Democrats vote overwhelmingly to allow illegal aliens to continue voting in key district

The House passed another bill Tuesday night protecting election integrity, but Democrats are once again digging their heels in.

The bill repeals a Washington, D.C., ordinance known as the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 that allows noncitizens to vote in local elections. Just 56 Democrats joined 210 Republicans to bar noncitizens from voting in these American elections, while 148 Democrats voted to continue allowing illegal aliens to vote in D.C.

'It is a national embarrassment that foreign citizens can vote in America’s capital city.'

Republican Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, who led the bill in the House, said the legislation was "common sense" and that "only American citizens should be able to vote in U.S. elections."

"Last night, 148 Democrats voted against my bill to prohibit noncitizens from voting in D.C.," Pfluger said. "Let me be clear: Every vote against this bill was a vote for the transfer of political power away from the citizen voter."

🚨 I just spoke on the House floor in support of H.R. 884, my legislation to stop noncitizens from voting in DC elections.



Congress must exercise its constitutional right and duty to restore commonsense and accountability in our nation's capital.

— Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) June 10, 2025

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) echoed Pfluger's sentiment, saying "foreign actors" are being given the same privileges as American citizens.

"Only American citizens should decide the outcome of American elections," Johnson said. "Yet the D.C. City Council has made it clear they actually want noncitizens and even foreign actors to have an equal say in choosing a mayor and other local public officials in our nation’s capital. As the constitutional authority overseeing the District, House Republicans stand firm against this un-American decision which undermines the rule of law and the core principles of our republic."

Other Republicans like Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah came out against the D.C. ordinance, calling it an "embarrassment" and "grotesquely unjust."

"For decades, Democrats slandered conservatives as conspiracy theorists for exposing their strategy to import illegal alien voters," Gill said. "But that’s exactly what they are doing right now: fighting to allow illegal aliens to vote. This is not only grotesquely unjust, but it waters down the meaning of American citizenship."

"It is a national embarrassment that foreign citizens can vote in America’s capital city," Lee said.

