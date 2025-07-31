Liberal media is dead silent about the damning revelations in the declassified Durham annex

CIA Director John Ratcliffe teased on Sunday the release of previously classified intelligence pertaining to a "Hillary Clinton plan to falsely accuse Donald Trump of Russian collusion."

On Thursday, Ratcliffe delivered the goods, providing Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and the public by extension with the appendix to the 2023 Durham report concerning the origins of the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation into bogus Trump-Russia collusion allegations.

At the time of publication, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, NBC News, and other longtime purveyors of the Russian collusion hoax had apparently not yet touched the story, prompting journalist Glenn Greenwald to conclude, "The corporate media will not report on these new disclosures showing the CIA/FBI/Hillary Russiagate fraud because they were its leading perpetrators (they gave themselves Pulitzers for it)."



"They have no shame," responded Dr. Richard H. Ebright of Rutgers University.

The appendix, commonly referred to as the Durham annex, provides additional insights both into the FBI's willful failure under former Director James Comey to investigate credible intelligence implicating the Clinton campaign in the creation of the Russian collusion hoax and into the bureau's subsequent cover-up.

The annex also appears to reveal:

Intelligence indicating that "the Clinton staff, with support from special services, is preparing scandalous revelations of business relations between Trump and the 'Russian Mafia'";

The expectation by Leonard Benardo of George Soros' Open Society Foundations — who was apparently in touch with Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the head of the Democratic National Committee — that the FBI would play along and ultimately "put more oil into the fire";

Intelligence indicating Hillary Clinton personally signed off on the collusion narrative;

The FBI's understanding that the intelligence concerning the Clinton plan was credible; and

The FBI's decision to silo the information about the Clinton plan.

Blaze News has reached out to Schultz and to Obama's office for comment.



When pressed for comment about the Durham annex and its contents, the White House referred Blaze News to the FBI, which did not respond by deadline.

Photo (left): Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images ; Photo (right): Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos was among those whose lives were turned upside down by Crossfire Hurricane — an investigation that special counsel John Durham revealed was based on "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence" and reliant on the Clinton campaign-funded Steele dossier.

"The conclusion of the declassified Durham index today: George Soros' team, along with Clinton, Obama and Brennan knew the whole Clinton plan for Russiagate four days before FBI opened up probe," Papadopoulos noted on X. "The FBI happily did their dirty work for them. And this is still the beginning of declass."

Grassley told Fox News shortly after publishing the annex that it's "evidence of the great depth that the deep state will go to to cover up weaponization that was going on in the FBI and the executive branch of government generally under the Obama administration."

"We know that ... the Steele dossier, paid for by the Democrats and the Clinton campaign — that it was all an effort of total distraction and to make it look like Russia was playing a very major role in helping Trump to be elected, and now we know none of that was true," Grassley added. "Now with this Durham report annex out, it finally proves that the FBI was covering up."

"The smoking gun kind of dovetails with things that Tulsi Gabbard has put out in the recent two weeks and things we had with the Crossfire Hurricane annex that I released a couple weeks ago," the senator added.

Photo (left): Kevin Dietsch/Getty Image; Photo (right): Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ratcliffe said in a statement that the declassified annex shows "the false Trump-Russia collusion narrative for what it was — a coordinated plan to prevent and destroy Donald Trump’s presidency."

"The American people deserve the full, unfiltered truth about the Russia collusion hoax and the political abuse of our justice system it exposed," FBI Director Kash Patel said. "Today’s declassification and release of documents tied to the Durham report is another step toward that accountability. The FBI will continue working tirelessly with our federal partners at DOJ, CIA, and more to uncover the facts that should have been brought to light years ago."

While some of the bureau's baggage is now out in the open, former FBI special agent Steve Friend suggested to Blaze News that the FBI is still replete with bad actors.

When asked whether some of the same personalities who sat on the Russian collusion origins are still at the bureau, Friend said, "I know there are people that are still there and have not been flushed out — and have actually been promoted."