Sunny Hostin says she brought her son to the police to prevent harassment calls from her all-white neighborhood

In a bizarre moment on "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin offered her paranoia about racism from her white neighbors as evidence of racial tension in America.

The hosts were discussing a newly released Netflix documentary titled "The Perfect Neighbor," about a white woman who shot her black female neighbor in Florida, when Hostin made the comments. They described the documentary as "heart-wrenching" and "powerful."

'I know that black boys are not given the presumption of innocence and the presumption of youth.'

Hostin told the story in the context that the black mother who was shot had also gone to defend her child from racist harassment.

"As a mother of black children, I know that black boys are not given the presumption of innocence and the presumption of youth," Hostin said.

She then offered the story about her son.

"For me, what was interesting was I have had to be in the position where I have gone to my local police department because I know my son is going to be training for the Junior Olympics — running around the neighborhood in an all-white neighborhood — and I have brought him to the police and said, ‘He belongs to me; this is my son. Do not harass him; do not stop him,'" she recalled.

"So she was doing what so many black mothers do," Hostin added.

Video of the comments was posted to social media, where many users responded with ridicule.

"Ironic. She makes the absolute worst assumptions about her White Neighbors having the absolute worst assumptions about her," read one response.

"Her accusation isn't remotely credible. She could easily choose to live in an all-black neighborhood and see how safe for son is then," responded another user.

"This is the kind of delusional performance that’s made The View a circus instead of a serious show," read another response. "Sunny Hostin turns every personal anecdote into some grand race narrative like she’s living in a 1950s movie instead of a multimillion-dollar mansion."

Others, however, offered their own stories in confirmation of the bias Hostin was describing.

"It happens. I live in a gated community, and I have been there for over 13 years, and they still call the local police on me while I am out walking my dog at least 3 times a month," responded another user. "It has gotten to the point where I know all the cops by name, and they know mine."

The entire segment about the documentary can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel.

