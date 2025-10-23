Felon accused of shooting man in scrotum reportedly after victim recorded video of gunman — after he fell off a scooter

A 41-year-old man had just gotten home from a construction job and was sitting in his car in the 500 block of West Scott Street in Chicago texting a co-worker about the next day’s schedule, CWB Chicago reported, citing prosecutors.

With that, the outlet said another male rode a scooter through the parking lot, crashed, and fell.

The man sitting in his car used his phone to record a short clip of the scooter rider on the pavement, the outlet said.

But apparently, the guy on the ground didn't like his mishap finding its way on camera.

So prosecutors said he got up, parked his scooter near the 41-year-old man's car, walked toward a grassy area, and returned holding a gun, the outlet said.

Surveillance video allegedly showed the gunman walking up to the car, standing next to the driver’s side door, and firing two shots downward toward the victim’s lap, CWB Chicago said.

He then moved to the back of the car and fired several more rounds as he walked away, the outlet said, citing prosecutors.

The armed victim returned fire from inside the vehicle and again after opening the door as the gunman — identified as 40-year-old Michael J. Jones — fled the scene, CWB Chicago said.

The victim called 911 and was found on the pavement next to his car with gunshot wounds to his thigh, calf, and scrotum, the outlet added, citing court filings.

More from CWB Chicago:

Police identified Jones through an informant who knew him by name and had learned of his involvement. Additional video footage showed Jones walking toward his nearby home shortly after the shooting, prosecutors claim.



When officers arrested Jones recently, they found a loaded handgun in his cargo pants pocket, prompting Jones to explain that he carried the weapon because he lived in a dangerous neighborhood, according to prosecutors.

Judge Luciano Panici Jr. ordered Jones detained on charges of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the incident, which occurred just before 9:30 p.m. July 11, the outlet said.

Jones has a 2016 felony gun conviction, CWB Chicago said, citing court records.

Cook County Jail records indicate Jones was booked Saturday and is scheduled for a Thursday hearing.

