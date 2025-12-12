The New York Times’ ‘trillionaire’ lie: The left is now outraged over pure fiction

The left is yet again up in arms about a non-issue, this time regarding the amount of trillionaires in America. Because what they don’t appear to know is that there are no trillionaires in America.

“We did it. They’ve been eradicated. There are no American trillionaires. We did it everybody. Yay. I guess that's a goal we all have now. In case you didn’t know,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.” “A lot of people on the left apparently don’t.”

And sadly, the New York Times has landed on the list of those who don’t know this, as a recent article is titled, “Musk Wins $1 Trillion Pay Package, Creating Split Screen on Wealth in America.”

“Again, no it doesn’t,” Burguiere comments.

“At Tesla, based in the Austin, Texas, area, shareholders have largely bought into a winner-takes-all version of capitalism, agreeing by a wide margin to give Mr. Musk shares worth almost a trillion dollars if the company under his management achieves ambitious financial and operational goals over the next decade,” the article reads.

“Now, the terms I would like you to look at in that particular quote are ‘shareholders.’ So, the people whose money is going to be paid to Elon Musk have bought in. So, why would they buy into a winner-takes-all philosophy of capitalism? Because that would bankrupt them, right?” Burguiere asks.

“Elon wins, they get nothing, right? Let’s think about it a little bit. Could it possibly be that they actually win too? Could it possibly be that they think that if Elon Musk becomes a trillionaire, they’re doing pretty darn well for themselves as well? Could it possibly be that the New York freaking Times, located in the financial capital of the world, have no idea what they’re talking about?” he continues.

“And you might say, ‘Well, yeah, that is what it means, Stu.’ No, it doesn’t. It means they’re lying. They know exactly what’s going on here. They know why they’re framing it this way. And they’re doing it completely intentionally,” he adds.

The article goes on to discuss mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s New York victory as a “reminder of the frustrations many Americans have with an economic system that has left them struggling to afford basics like food, housing, and child care.”

“I assure you, Elon Musk having a trillion dollars, which I will note he does not have, but if he did have it, that money would not have anything to do with someone in New York feeding themselves. It’s literally got nothing to do with them starving on the streets,” Burguiere says.

“It’s got nothing to do with Elon Musk. He’s not doing this to people,” he adds.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.