Second grand jury declines to indict Letitia James

A federal grand jury refused to indict Letitia James on mortgage charges after the Dept. of Justice refiled the case against the New York attorney general.

James had been accused of making false statements on mortgage documents in order to obtain favorable financial terms and had the charges dismissed from a different grand jury.

'Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office.'

Prosecutors said James claimed a home purchased in 2020 to be a second home instead of an investment property, which would have allowed her to save about $19,000 in interest payments. She has denied all wrongdoing.

The prior charges were dismissed on the basis that the administration had unlawfully appointed the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.



"This unprecedented rejection makes even clearer that this case should never have seen the light of day," said Abbe Lowell, an attorney representing James.

"Career prosecutors who knew better refused to bring it, and now two different grand juries in two different cities have refused to allow these baseless charges to be brought," he added. "Any further attempt to revive these discredited charges would be a mockery of our system of justice.

President Donald Trump has called for James to resign over the allegations.

"Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY," he wrote on social media. "Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office."

RELATED: Letitia James gives unhinged rant after court hearing for bank fraud allegations

James successfully convicted the president of lying about the values of his real estate holdings in order to secure favorable bank terms. He was ordered to pay nearly half a billion dollars in the civil fraud judgment, but the fine was struck down by a New York state appeals court in August.

The attorney general's office signaled that it intended to file an appeal in the case.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!