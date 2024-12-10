New York AG Letitia James refuses to drop nearly half-billion dollar judgment against Trump despite his presidential victory

New York Attorney General Letitia James is refusing to drop a nearly half-billion dollar judgment against President-elect Donald Trump despite his victory, NBC News reported.

Not coincidentally, James campaigned for her office on the promise she'd go after Trump — then gave a bizarre, cryptic speech the day after Trump's election win last month vowing to "fight back" against him.

'I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term.'

In the end, she rejected Trump's request to drop her $486 million civil fraud judgment against him, NBC News noted.

"This Office will not stipulate to vacate the final judgment" against Trump and his company "or otherwise seek to dismiss the action," a lawyer for James' office said in a letter to Trump attorney John Sauer, the news network reported.

Sauer last month asked James' office to voluntarily dismiss the case, saying it could interfere with Trump's duties as president and that she should drop it in order to promote "unity," NBC News said, adding that Sauer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Judith Vale, New York's deputy solicitor general, told Sauer in the letter made public Tuesday that there's "no merit to your claim that the pendency of defendants’ own appeal will impede Mr. Trump’s official duties as President," the news network said.

Vale also eschewed Sauer's assertion that James should mimic special counsel Jack Smith, who dropped his two federal cases against Trump, and the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who agreed to indefinitely postpone, but not drop, Trump's sentencing on state felony charges, NBC News added.

However, some judges in a New York appeals court in September seemed receptive to reversing or reducing the civil fraud judgment against Trump, the Associated Press reported. The outlet said the court either could uphold the original verdict, reduce or modify the penalty, or overturn the verdict; a majority of the five appellate judges must agree on a judgment alteration.

Odd speech

The day after Trump decisively beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, James turned quite a few heads with a bizarre and cryptic speech vowing to "fight back" against the president-elect.

James spoke somberly with whispered endings to phrases, frequent dramatic pauses, and clipped, halting pronunciations of key words that seemed to reflect anger, shock, and sadness over Trump's victory.

"We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result," James went on to say. "And my office has been preparing for several months because we've been here before. We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back. And we are prepared to fight back once again, because as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law. And I will not shrink from that responsibility."

You can view video of her relevant remarks here starting at the 9:20 mark.

'Let me just say this to Big Tish James'

One prominent Trump legal ally was having none of James' tough talk — and gave it right back to her.

Attorney Mike Davis — founder of the Article III Project, which "defends constitutionalist judges and the rule of law" — blasted James during an appearance on "The Benny Show" podcast Thursday.

"Let me just say this to Big Tish James, the New York attorney general," Davis said. "I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here, sweetheart: We’re not messing around this time. And we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights, and I promise you that."

Davis also warned James to "think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s constitutional rights. ... It’s not gonna happen again."

Fox News said it reached out to James' office seeking a response to Davis' comments.

