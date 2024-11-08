'We will put your fat a** in prison': Letitia James gets absolutely excoriated by prominent Trump legal ally

After Donald Trump decisively beat Kamala Harris in Tuesday's presidential election, Trump-hating New York Attorney General Letitia James turned quite a few heads with a bizarre and cryptic speech vowing to "fight back" against the president-elect.

James — who campaigned for her office on the promise that she would go after Trump and sued him for hundreds of millions — spoke somberly with whispered endings to phrases, frequent dramatic pauses, and clipped, halting pronunciations of key words that seemed to reflect anger, shock, and sadness over Trump's victory.

'I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here, sweetheart: We’re not messing around this time.'

"We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result," James went on to say. "And my office has been preparing for several months because we've been here before. We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back. And we are prepared to fight back once again, because as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law. And I will not shrink from that responsibility."

You can view video of her relevant remarks here, starting at the 9:20 mark.

'Let me just say this to Big Tish James'

One prominent Trump legal ally was having none of James' tough talk — and gave it right back to her.

Attorney Mike Davis — founder of the Article III Project, which "defends constitutionalist judges and the rule of law" — absolutely excoriated James during an appearance on "The Benny Show" podcast Thursday.

"Let me just say this to Big Tish James, the New York attorney general," Davis said. "I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here, sweetheart: We’re not messing around this time. And we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights, and I promise you that."

Davis also warned James to "think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s constitutional rights. ... It’s not gonna happen again."

Fox News said it reached out to James' office seeking a response to Davis' comments.

The cable network and other outlets characterized Davis as a possible attorney general candidate in the Trump administration, but Davis said in a Friday X post that while he "strongly" supports the president-elect, he's "not going into his administration and [is] not under consideration for Attorney General."

"As I have made crystal clear, I do not speak for President Trump or anyone else," Davis added in his post. "Like tens of millions of other private citizens, I am outraged by the lawfare and weaponization of our system of justice, including the New York Attorney General’s political crusade. All of the witch hunts have to end so our Republic can survive and prosper under the leadership of President Trump."

Anything else?

Following James' speech, Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn blasted James, saying it was "maybe the most distasteful speech I've ever seen a government official give after someone won the American presidency, and I think it reflects exactly how Letitia James has been this entire time."

Urbahn added that James "has done everything in her power to destroy Donald Trump. She failed. Do you know how we know she failed? Because Donald Trump won decisively last night. This lawfare campaign that we have seen waged against Trump by attorneys general, by federal and state prosecutors, and doing so by twisting the law in ways they had never done before. ... They used the law against Donald Trump in ways they've never used against anyone else in their states, in this country, and the American people spoke loud and clear last night and said, 'We're done with this.' And yet for the attorney general of the state of New York to go on and give that speech just now is disgraceful."

While the Department of Justice has moved to end federal cases against Trump before he takes office in January, state cases against him — such as the civil fraud case James brought against Trump resulting in more than $450 million in penalties against him — still hang in the balance.

