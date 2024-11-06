DOJ aims to drop 'politically motivated' lawfare after Trump victory

The Department of Justice has moved to end the legal cases brought against President-elect Donald Trump following his victory on Wednesday.

The DOJ reportedly cannot prosecute a sitting president, requiring the agency to disband any ongoing legal cases against Trump before Inauguration Day. Special counsel Jack Smith is expected to be "gone from his post" before Inauguration Day, meaning the cases will be dropped before January 20.

Trump's electoral victory was announced early Wednesday morning after he successfully won North Carolina and flipped Georgia and Pennsylvania. As of this writing, Trump has also flipped Wisconsin and Michigan. Following his victory, prominent Republican voices have called for an end to the lawfare.

In the aftermath of his historic victory, several Republicans called for Trump's criminal cases to be dismissed, arguing that the "American people have spoken."

"The American people have rendered their verdict on President Trump and decisively chosen him to lead the country for the next four years," former Attorney General Bill Barr said in the aftermath of the election. "They did that with full knowledge of the claims against him by prosecutors around the country, and I think Attorney General Garland and the state prosecutors should respect the people’s decision and dismiss the cases against President Trump now."

Trump also received bids of support from members of Republican leadership.

"The American people have spoken: the lawfare must end," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a post on X following Trump's victory. "I call on Attorney General Garland, Alvin Bragg, and Fani Willis to immediately terminate the politically-motivated prosecutions of President Donald Trump."

In the past few years, Trump has been the subject of an onslaught of legal battles. Most recently, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in New York and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.

