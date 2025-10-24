Letitia James gives unhinged rant after court hearing for bank fraud allegations: 'This is not about me!'

New York Attorney General Letitia James charged that she was being unjustly prosecuted by the Trump administration in a rant outside a Virginia courtroom after her first hearing as a bank fraud defendant.

James is accused of lying about the classifications of homes she owns in order to unfairly secure favorable tax and financial benefits. She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday.

'I believe that justice will rain down like water! And righteousness like a mighty stream!'

She led a chant of "No fear!" with a handful of supporters who applauded her speech.

"This is not about me! This is about all of us!" James said. "And about a justice system which has been weaponized!"

The court proceeding under U.S. District Judge Jamar Walker lasted only 35 minutes. He scheduled James' trial date for Jan. 26.

President Donald Trump has criticized James numerous times and called for her to resign over the allegations.

"Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY," he wrote in April. "Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office."

James made an enemy of the president when she filed civil charges in 2022 accusing him and the Trump Organization of exaggerating values of properties in order to obtain favorable financial advantages. Trump was fined over $450 million, but that fine was later tossed out of court and James was scolded by a judge for overestimating the damages.

"No fear!" James chanted before stating, "Because I believe that justice will rain down like water! And righteousness like a mighty stream!"

Walker was appointed by former President Joe Biden.

