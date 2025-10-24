Maine communist candidate’s Nazi tattoo and ugly online history exposed

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner may be a self-proclaimed communist, but that hasn’t garnered the usual love and support from left-wing media outlets that many of his comrades have received.

In an exposé of the candidate , NBC News homed in on old Reddit posts written by Platner where he detailed his path to communism, writing that he “got older and became a communist” and is a “vegetable-growing, psychedelics-taking socialist these days.”

“After the war, I’ve pretty much stopped believing in any of the patriotic nonsense that got me there in the first place, and am a firm believer that the best thing a person can do is help their neighbors and live a loving life,” he added.

In a post from 2021, Platner wrote, “Bastards. Cops are bastards. All of them, in fact.”

When another user on Reddit claimed in 2020 that “white people aren’t as racist or stupid as Trump thinks,” Platner responded that as someone who lives in “white rural America,” he was “afraid” to tell the poster that “they actually are.”

But that’s not all. In posts from 2013, Platner “minimized challenges faced by military members in reporting sexual assault and encouraged people not to use substances in order to avoid being raped.”

The real reason for this exposé of one of their own, BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere explains, is that Platner had once gotten a Nazi tattoo removed.

“This is a guy, by the way, who was in the military, knows a lot about military history. There’s zero chance he did not know this was Nazi imagery,” Burguiere says. “But he says he was drunk 18 years ago and was unaware of its extremist association.”

“Let me just give you a little bit of advice, if I may, for just a moment to Graham,” he adds. “You know, sometimes you make a choice to consume enough of a substance to lose your self-control. If you don’t want to be in a compromising situation, act like an adult.”

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.