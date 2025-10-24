Capitol Police officers are forced to take out loans to pay their bills because of government shutdown, union boss says

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police union excoriated politicians for continuing the government shutdown over the deleterious effects on the officers on the force.

Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee, also seemingly made a subtle jab at Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

'As this shutdown continues, every day is WORSE, not "Better" for all of us.'

"This Govt shutdown needs to end! It's negatively impacting all of our officers here at the USCP who are forced to work, and now will not receive their first full paycheck," reads the statement to Blaze News from Papathanasiou.

The shutdown entered into a fourth week, with negotiations showing little sign of progress. The Capitol Police missed their first full paycheck on Oct. 10.

"Not only does this shutdown negatively impact federal cops but all federal workers throughout this country," he continued. "Officers are starting to take out loans to pay their bills, rent, mortgages, food for their families, and the list goes on. As this shutdown continues, every day is WORSE, not 'Better' for all of us."

Papathanasiou was likely referring to a controversial statement from Schumer that many saw as tone-deaf and insensitive.

"Every day gets better for us," Schumer asserted as the shutdown entered a second week.

Trump also bashed Schumer over the comment.

"Chuck Schumer recently said, 'Every day gets better' during their Radical Left Shutdown," the president wrote on social media. "I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of 'Leader' Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th."

