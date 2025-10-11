'PAY OUR TROOPS': Trump unveils creative solution to minimize military's shutdown pain

President Donald Trump is implementing a temporary solution to minimize the pain inflicted on American servicemen during the Democrat-induced government shutdown.

Trump announced Saturday that he has identified funds for Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to use to ensure that American troops don't miss a paycheck on Oct. 15. This action comes after the Senate reached a stalemate, sending lawmakers home until votes resume Tuesday.

'I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE.'

With no end to the shutdown in sight, Trump decided to take matters into his own hands.

"Chuck Schumer recently said, 'Every day gets better' during their Radical Left Shutdown," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday. "I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of 'Leader' Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th."

"That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th," Trump added. "We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS."

Democrats allowed government funding to lapse past the Sept. 30 deadline, refusing to pass the Republican-led continuing resolution. Although spending fights have turned partisan in the past, Republicans simply proposed a clean 90-page CR that kept funding levels at the same rates that Democrats voted for in the past. Their bill had no partisan line items, with the only anomaly being a bipartisan boost in security funding for politicians following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

On the other hand, Democrats proposed a $1.5 trillion funding bill that is chock-full of ideological provisions aimed at reversing the legislative accomplishments Republicans secured with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Democrats have also attempted to make the spending fight about renegotiating Obama-era health care subsidies, although they don't expire until the end of the year.

"I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown," Trump said. "The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

