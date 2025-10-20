Who is to blame for the government shutdown? CNN analyst finds astounding results

As the government shutdown barrels toward a fourth week, Republicans and Democrats are pointing at each other, but a CNN analyst says one side has a clear advantage.

CNN analyst Harry Enten says that President Donald Trump is taking less blame for the current shutdown than a previous shutdown during Trump's first term.

'There's no real reason Donald Trump might say, at least when it comes to popular support, "I want to get out of this shutdown."'

"This shutdown is a different world for Trump than the 2018-19 shutdown. He's in a much better spot," Enten wrote on social media.

"His net approval is up slightly during this shutdown vs. dropping during 2018-19. Why?" he added. "The [percentage] who blame him a great deal for the shutdown is down significantly now vs. 2018-19."

Enten posted a video of his polling analysis from CNN, which showed that the approval rating for Trump dropped during the first shutdown by about 3 points after 20 days of the shutdown. This time around, his approval is actually up by 1% after 20 days of the shutdown.

"The bottom line is this: The first shutdown during Trump's first term, 2018-2019, was hurting Donald Trump. This one is not hurting him at all," he said during the segment. "There's no real reason Donald Trump might say, at least when it comes to popular support, 'I want to get out of this shutdown.'"

When it comes down to how many people blame Trump for the shutdown, far fewer do so than they did in the past shutdown.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Seven years ago, 61% of those polled blamed Trump a great deal for the government shutdown, while only 48% said the same of the current shutdown.

"It's a different world. ... It's no real wonder that Donald Trump at this point, looking at the shutdown, says, 'You know what? It's not actually harming me politically," in large part because he's getting less of the blame," Enten said.

Enten also pointed out that Trump bypassed the legislative paralysis in Congress to push his agenda by signing far more executive orders than in his previous term. So far, he has signed 210 executive orders in his first year, the most signed by any president going back to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

