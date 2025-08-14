CNN analyst says Americans do not trust Democrats on crime: It's 'one of Trump's best issues'

While Democrats continue to accuse President Donald Trump of acting like a dictator in his federalization of law enforcement in the District of Columbia, polling shows it's one of his best issues.

CNN analyst Harry Enten showed how Americans trust Trump on crime even after the anti-ICE rioting in Los Angeles and other clashes with anti-police protesters that Democrats have tried to blame on the president.

'Crime is one of Trump’s best issues. It’s one of the reasons why he wants to talk about crime — because it favors him.'

Enten explained the polling in a segment with anchor Kate Bolduan on Thursday.

"Americans view Trump far more favorably now on crime than they did a year ago," he said. "And while this polling doesn’t take into account what’s exactly happening in D.C. right now, it does take into account what happened in Los Angeles, what’s happened earlier this year, and Americans, for the most part, actually view Trump favorably."

Enten pointed out that more Americans approved of Trump on crime in current polling than in similar polling about his first term from March 2024. His net approval was one percentage point, while it had been negative by 13 percentage points more than a year ago, meaning a positive swing of 14%.

"Crime is one of Trump’s best issues. It’s one of the reasons why he wants to talk about crime — because it favors him," Enten added.

He went on to compare support for Trump's policies on crime to the support of former President Joe Biden and showed just how bad the issue is for Democrats.

"I think this sort of gives the game away here, because Donald Trump is like Air Jordan towering over Joe Biden when it comes to their handling of crime. Look, in 2024, look at where Biden’s net approval was on crime: way under water there, at minus 26 points," said Enten.

"It was one of Biden’s worst issues — granted, pretty much every issue was one of Biden’s worst issues. And again, look at where Donald Trump is: way, way, way above Joe Biden. What is that? That’s 27 points. So Americans vastly prefer Donald Trump’s approach to crime than they did to Joe Biden’s," he added. "And again, I think it gets back to the point that Americans are far more hawkish on crime than a lot of Democrats want to admit."

Enten posted video of the entire segment on his social media account on Thursday.

The president has opined that he wants to continue the federalization of law enforcement in D.C. beyond the 30-day limit as set in the Home Rule Act, but he would need authorization from Congress in order to do that.

Some D.C. residents have opposed the federalization by confronting the officers on the streets. In one case, a man yelled at an officer before apparently throwing his Subway sandwich at him and running off. He was caught, arrested, and charged with a felony.

