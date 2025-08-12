Here's how many Americans were actually offended by the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad

A new poll found that very few Americans were actually offended by the sultry American Eagle advertisement for jeans that featured buxom actress Sydney Sweeney.

The clothing company published the ad at the end of July and immediately inspired unhinged responses from the fringes of the far-left woke scolds on the TikTok application. Some in the mainstream media amplified their hysterical voices, and many on the right responded with ridicule.

'This is Nazi s**t, pure Nazi s**t! Saying that a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl has good genes is Nazi s**t!'

According to an Economist/YouGov poll of U.S. adults, only 12% of respondents found the jeans ad offensive, while another 39% said the ad was clever.

A plurality of 40% said they didn't find the ad clever or offensive, while 8% said they were unsure of their opinion.

Inexplicably, males appeared to be more supportive of the ad than females. 49% of males found the ad clever, while only 31% of women said the same. 17% of women said the ad was offensive, while 7% of people self-reporting as males said the ad was offensive.

Many on the left have argued that the controversy over the jeans ad was mostly manufactured by the right. The mockery even led to a statement from the White House and Vice President JD Vance ridiculing Democrats.

"It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have a normal, all-American, beautiful girl doing a normal jeans ad," said Vance on a podcast. "They're trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing, and it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?"

Many of the histrionic replies were by left-wing female TikTok commenters.

"If you haven't fully comprehended how bad it is, I need you to open your f**king eyeballs and listen. This is Nazi s**t, pure Nazi s**t! Saying that a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl has good genes is Nazi s**t! Saying anybody has good genes is eugenics. Blonde-haired, blue-eyed? Nazi s**t!" said one of the critics on social media.

"This pro-American bulls**t — talking about pure Americans, Americans having good genes — this is Nazi s**t that people, especially Jews, have been warning about for a very long time!" she added.

American Eagle eventually responded to the furor with a dismissive statement.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way," read the statement. "Great jeans look good on everyone.”

The poll was conducted among 1,635 adults in surveys between Aug. 9 and 11.

