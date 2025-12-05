Supreme Court allows Texas redistricting map for midterm elections; liberals dissent

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily approved the redistricting map in Texas for the midterm election over the dissent of the liberal justices.

The 5-3 partisan vote means Republicans will likely gain several seats from Texas. The decision blocks a lower court injunction just as politicians begin to qualify for elections in the state.

The court has not yet issued a permanent decision on the lawsuit, claiming that the redistricting effort pushed by Republicans is discriminatory and unlawful.

Republicans hope the redrawn map will lead to five additional seats in the U.S. House, but Democrats have countered with their own redistricting effort, including one in California.

The Trump administration is suing against the new district map in California.

"To be sure, politics played a role in drawing the 2025 Map," U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown previously wrote in the Texas case. "But it was much more than just politics. Substantial evidence shows that Texas racially gerrymandered the 2025 Map."

U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi praised the decision on social media.

"Federal courts have no right to interfere with a State's decision to redraw legislative maps for partisan reasons," she asserted.

"A federal district court ignored that principle two weeks ago, and the Supreme Court correctly stayed that overreaching decision tonight," she added. "Congratulations to Texas for advancing the rule of law, my Solicitor General John Sauer, and our team of lawyers for their excellent brief supporting Texas in this important case."

The redistricting effort in California was championed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned to push the proposition by characterizing it as a chance for Californians to push back against President Donald Trump.

The president accused them of rigging the election for the redistricting proposition, which passed easily.

"The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED," Trump said at the time. "All 'Mail-In' Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are 'Shut Out,' is under very serious legal and criminal review."

