California Republicans sue to stop Newsom's redistricting scheme — he responds: 'Good luck, losers'

Republicans have filed a lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's scheme to redistrict California after a resounding victory for Proposition 50.

Newsom campaigned for the proposition on the basis that it would give Californians a chance to oppose President Donald Trump's policies by flipping congressional states. The proposal quickly won after polls closed Tuesday, with 63.8% in support and only 36.2% opposed, and with over 75% of expected votes counted.

'Time to defend your racial gerrymandering in Federal court where you can't hide behind the skirts of judges you personally appointed.'

The proposition is expected to allow Democrats to redraw the state's districts and give the party at least five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The lawsuit is asking a court to pause implementation of the law beyond the deadline where it could affect the midterm elections.

The lawsuit says the gerrymandering scheme is unconstitutional because it violates the 14th and 15th Amendments by redistricting according to race, specifically for Hispanics.

"While the Constitution entrusts states with designing congressional districts, the Supreme Court has also held that states may not, without a compelling reason backed by evidence that was in fact considered, separate citizens into different voting districts on the basis of race," the lawsuit argues.

Newsom's office responded by ridiculing those behind the lawsuit.

"We haven't reviewed the lawsuit, but if it's from the California Republican Party and Harmeet Dhillon's law firm, it's going to fail. Good luck, losers," the statement reads.

"See you in Court Gavin," attorney Mark Meuser replied. "Time to defend your racial gerrymandering in Federal court where you can't hide behind the skirts of judges you personally appointed."

RELATED: 'He did horrible s**t!' Rogan rips into Newsom's presidential aspirations — and he fires back

Trump ripped into Democrats just ahead of the election and claimed it had been rigged.

"The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED," he wrote on social media. "All 'Mail-In' Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are 'Shut Out,' is under very serious legal and criminal review."

The proposition push is seen by many as part of Newsom's campaign to win the Democratic nomination for president in 2028.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!