VIDEO: Sheriff mocks 'idiots' who mistook cops for ICE and disrupted operation against alleged drug dealers

An Arizona sheriff derided protesters who interrupted a drug bust because they had mistaken regular cops for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple said the small group of protesters yelled obscenities and insults at his deputies on Dec. 11 after the police investigation ended up in Phoenix.

'While they're there throwing tantrums, we're throwing handcuffs on bad guys.'

"PCSO deputies out there doing an amazing job, arresting bad guys, getting dangerous drugs off the street, and you have idiots showing up, protesting and thinking they're ICE," he added.

Teeple said in the video posted to Facebook that despite the protesters accosting his officers, they were able to seize a firearm as well as two kilograms of cocaine.

"Two people that were arrested? Both U.S. citizens. How ironic is that?" he added.

"This is ridiculous, guys. You have full uniformed deputies on scene, marked vehicles, and you still want to protest the police doing their job," Teeple said.

The video included some of the footage showing protesters calling the officers "sellouts" and "motherf**kers" while the police laughed at them.

"While they're there throwing tantrums, we're throwing handcuffs on bad guys," Teeple added. "Deputies did an amazing job putting up with their BS."

This was not the first time anti-ICE protesters interrupted a police operation in Pinal County. In June, Teeple said that protesters got in the way of a police action that ended in the seizure of four firearms, five million fentanyl pills, 32 pounds of cocaine, and 22 pounds of meth.

"You can do better," Teeple concluded. "It's an honor to serve."

