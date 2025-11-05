Newsom's gerrymandering Prop. 50 passes easily minutes after polls close in California

The proposition that would allow Democrats in California to further manipulate congressional districts has passed easily, just minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time.

Both the New York Times and the Associated Press almost immediately called the contest. Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom had campaigned for the proposition on the basis that it would help combat redistricting schemes in Texas to help Republicans gain seats in Congress.

'What Proposition 50 represents to those that have been bullied ... to those that are concerned about not only themselves but each other, our community, the city, our state, our nation, and, for that matter, what we represent to rest of the world.'

Proposition 50 was the only item on the ballot in California.

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger came out forcefully against the plan and campaigned to persuade against voting for the proposition.

California spent hundreds of millions of dollars sending 23 million ballots out to the California electorate. It's expected that five more Democrat seats will be gained in the U.S. Congress because of the proposition.

The president blasted the proposition earlier on Tuesday in a post on social media.

"The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED. All 'Mail-In' Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are 'Shut Out,' is under very serious legal and criminal review," he wrote.

Newsom characterized the proposition as a referendum against Trump's policies, including on immigration.

"People are on edge. Communities of color are on edge. Folks scared to death to go out trick-or-treating the other night, scared to walk their dogs, go to a playground, or go to a park or go to a loved one's funeral because they might be disappeared on the basis of what they look like, where they congregate, the language they speak," he said to a group of supporters.

"The essence of this moment, what Proposition 50 represents to those that have been bullied, to those that have been demeaned, to those that feel powerless, to those that are concerned about not only themselves but each other, our community, the city, our state, our nation, and, for that matter, what we represent to rest of the world," he added.

"That's what Prop. 50 represents," Newsom concluded.

Polling prior to the election had the proposition ahead with the support of about 56% in one poll, while only 43% said they would vote against the measure.

"Donald Trump asks for 5 seats and [Texas Gov.] Greg Abbott automatically bends the knee," wrote Newsom in a post from July.

"The 2026 election is being rigged. California won't sit back and watch this happen," he added.

