Liberals tried to cancel American Eagle over 'fascist' Sydney Sweeney ad — here's who came out the clear winner

The American consumer did not fall for accusations of "fascism" and "racism" against a controversial jeans ad featuring Sydney Sweeney, according to the company's profit margins.

The American Eagle company raised its annual sales forecast after seeing higher holiday sales, and that resulted in its stock price surging by nearly 15% in early trading Thursday.

American Eagle said it expected holiday sales to increase between 8% and 9%.

That adds up to over a 139% increase in the stock price of the retailer since July when the jeans ad dropped.

Leftist commentators on TikTok and other platforms lambasted the video ad for including provocative scenes with the blonde, blue-eyed actress while she praised the quality of her jeans.

"Should we be surprised that a company whose name is literally American Eagle is making fascist propaganda like this? Probably not. But it's still really shocking. Like, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white woman is talking about her good genes. Like, that is Nazi propaganda!" one user said.

"If you haven't fully comprehended how bad it is, I need you to open your f**king eyeballs and listen. This is Nazi s**t, pure Nazi s**t! Saying that a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl has good genes is Nazi s**t! Saying anybody has good genes is eugenics. Blonde-haired, blue-eyed? Nazi s**t!" another user said.

Many on the right mocked and ridiculed the overreaction, and it appears that the consumer was not repelled by the controversy.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Even President Donald Trump jumped into the debate and praised the ad after being told that she's a registered Republican.

"She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad. Is that right?" the president said to reporters at the White House in August.

"You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans," Trump added. "That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

