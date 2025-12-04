Church displays political Nativity scene with Jesus in zip ties and centurions as ICE agents

An Illinois church is facing scrutiny for politicizing its Christmas Nativity scene to criticize immigration enforcement efforts.

Rev. Dr. Michael Woolf of Lake Street Church of Evanston compared the plight of illegal aliens to the Roman Empire trying to kill Jesus Christ in the biblical account of his birth.

'If you read the Gospels, how we treat our neighbors is how we are treating Jesus.'

"Jesus was born into a context ... the Roman Empire, right?" said Woolf to WMAQ-TV. "He immediately has to flee and go into exile and become a refugee."

The Roman centurions are depicted as ICE agents, and Joseph is lying on the ground as if thrown down.

"Our baby Jesus has zip ties on his hands because that's an actual incident that happened in our city," Woolf added. "These are real-world things that are happening, and we're trying to depict them and bring the sacred into it to tell a story."

WMAQ published video of the display and an interview with Woolf, who stood near the sign of the church that included an LGBTQ flag.

Woolf was among the protesters who was arrested for rioting at a protest at an ICE facility in Broadview in November. WMAQ's report neglects to mention that several law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

"It's really important how we treat our neighbors because we find out if you read the Gospels, how we treat our neighbors is how we are treating Jesus," Woolf added.

WMAQ said that the Department of Homeland Security did not return a request for a comment on the protest.

The website for Lake Street Church has a web page dedicated to the cause of social justice that advocates for "dismantling racism" by trying to pass a reparations bill.

The web page says the church offers sanctuary for those targeted by "inhumane immigration policies" and claims that the church is currently housing an immigrant family in the process of applying for asylum.

