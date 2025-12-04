Halle Berry torches Gavin Newsom's presidential hopes — for devaluing half of the population

Hollywood actress Halle Berry said she vehemently opposes the reported presidential aspirations of California Gov. Gavin Newsom over menopause health care.

The Academy Award-winning actress berated Newsom while speaking at the New York Times' DealBook Summit.

The 59-year-old has become an advocate for expanding health care options for women going through menopause.

She said that the governor's veto against the Menopause Care Equity Act (AB 432) led to her rejection of any presidential hopes he might have. The 59-year-old has become an advocate for expanding health care options for women going through menopause.

"Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row," she said.

"But that's OK, because he's not going to be governor forever," she added. "And with the way he's overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying."

Berry endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

Newsom argued that the bill was too far-reaching when he vetoed it the last time.

"Last year, I vetoed a substantially similar bill, stating that it would limit the ability of health plans to engage in practices that have been shown to ensure appropriate care while limiting unnecessary costs," the governor said. "That is still the case with this bill — despite my call for a more tailored solution. This bill's expansive coverage mandate, in conjunction with a prohibition on [utilization management], is too far-reaching."

RELATED: Newsom tries to hit Trump administration on energy prices — and gets humiliated online

Video of Berry's comments were widely circulated on social media.

Berry won the Oscar for best actress in 2002 for her role in "Monster's Ball." She was the first black woman to win the award in that category and, to date, the only one to do so.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!