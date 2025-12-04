Uber launches autonomous rides in Dallas, Texas, with partner Avride

The future of rideshare transportation is here — but no, the cars aren't flying yet. Uber, in partnership with a company that specializes in autonomous vehicles, just launched its first service area in Texas.

On Wednesday, Uber announced that it will be launching fully autonomous robotaxis as part of its rideshare service. At launch, the robotaxis will be available in a 9-square-mile area from downtown to uptown Dallas, Turtle Creek, and Deep Ellum.

'We're proving how AVs and drivers can work side by side to make transportation more convenient, sustainable, and affordable for people everywhere.'

Avride, a self-described leader in the autonomous vehicle and delivery robot industries, modified Hyundai Ioniq 5 models to convert them to robotaxis.

Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The press release noted that an "on-board specialist" will be monitoring behind the wheel at launch. The fully autonomous, driverless ride will roll out in the future.

"We're excited to launch autonomous rides in Dallas with Avride, as we continue to build towards an increasingly electric and autonomous future," Sarfraz Maredia, the head of autonomous mobility and delivery at Uber, told The Hill.

"With the world's largest hybrid network, we're proving how AVs and drivers can work side by side to make transportation more convenient, sustainable, and affordable for people everywhere," Maredia continued.

Avride, a tech company originally affiliated with Russian giant Yandex, has also developed autonomous delivery robots. These robots have been rolled out in several places.

Asked about future plans, an Avride spokesperson told Return that the company will start with a smaller fleet and "expand to hundreds of Avride robotaxis across Dallas in the next few years."

Return reached out to Uber for comment but has not yet received a response.