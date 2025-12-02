Guillermo del Toro stops awards show music to drop 'F**k AI' bomb

Three-time Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro had strong words about using humans in the production of his latest film.

Del Toro, a writer and director behind films like "Pacific Rim," "Pan's Labyrinth," and "The Hobbit" movies, was honored with a tribute award recently at the 2025 Gotham Film Awards.

'Every single frame of this film that was willfully made by humans for humans.'

Del Toro accepted the award alongside actors Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi for their work on the 2025 film "Frankenstein."

Del Toro made several emotional comments dating back to when he first read the book that inspired his movie at age 11, before Isaac attempted to turn the acceptance speech into one about diversity and immigration.

"I am proud to be standing here tonight. ... Immigrants, baby. We get the job done," Isaac exclaimed. He is Guatemalan, Elordi is Australian, and del Toro is Mexican.

Elordi then spoke, but neither he nor del Toro added to Isaac's remarks. Soon, music started to play, and the production looked to the next award. That was until del Toro interrupted, deciding that he wanted to add opinionated remarks of his own.

"No, no, no, wait!" del Toro interrupted. "I would like to tell to the rest of our extraordinary cast and our crew that the artistry of all of them shines on every single frame of this film that was willfully made by humans for humans."

"The designers, builders, makeup, wardrobe team, cinematographers, composers, editors," he continued. "This tribute belongs to all of them. And I would like to extend our gratitude and say —" del Toro then paused, seemingly wondering if he should continue.

"F**k AI," he added with a smile.

During his acceptance speech, del Toro spoke on the inspiration he drew from Mary Shelley, the original author of "Frankenstein."

"Mary Shelley, who made the book her biography, she was 18 years old when she wrote the book and posed the urgent questions: Who am I? What am I? Where did I come from? And where am I going?" del Toro explained. "She presented them with such urgency that they are alive 200 years later through this incredible parable that shaped my life since I first read it in childhood at age 11."

Much of del Toro's appeal comes from his ability to explore complex emotional topics from a unique viewpoints, and those unique thoughts typically come across whenever he is given the chance to speak. Del Toro told the award-show audience that even at a young age, he knew he "did not belong in the world the way my parents, the way the world expected me to fit."

"My place was in a faraway land inhabited only by monsters and misfits."

This outlook definitely falls in line with his recent work, including when he appeared in the recent video game series Death Stranding.

Working alongside iconic game developer Hideo Kojima, del Toro delivered storylines about life, death, and emotional connection, but this time as an actor.

Speaking on the games, del Toro said he believes in the importance of "paradoxical creation" and said it is "essential to art."

The beauty of the game, he added, was that Kojima had both "the weirdest mind and the most wholesome mind," which shaped his storytelling.

