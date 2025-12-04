Cash-starved OpenAI BURNS $50M on ultra-woke causes — like world's first 'transgender district'

OpenAI is providing millions of dollars to nonprofits, many of which openly promote race politics and gender ideology.

In September, the ChatGPT creators announced it would be injecting $50 million into nonprofits and "mission-focused organizations" that work "at the intersection of innovation and public good."

'The Transgender District is the first legally recognized transgender district in the world.'

In order to be eligible, organizations must be a 501(c)(3) charity, located in the United States, and preferably have an annual operating budget above $500,000, but not more than $10 million. Simply put, OpenAI did not choose startups or struggling businesses.

On Wednesday, the AI company posted its lengthy list of recipients, stating that it had plans to distribute more than $40 million before the end of 2025.

First, OpenAI highlighted programs like a radio and digital media studio and a group that helps those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

However, after about a dozen examples, OpenAI began listing organizations that operate with ethnicity-based missions.

This included STEM from Dance, which serves "young girls of color" across seven states. This also included Maui Roots Reborn, which provides "legal, financial, and social support to Maui's immigrant and migrant" communities. This was followed by the Native American Journalists Association.

This was only the tip of the iceberg, though. The subsequent list of more than 200 entities included many other woke organizations as well as outright bizarre ones.

For example, the Transgender District Company out of Compton, California, is a literal district founded in the city in 2017 "by three black trans women — Honey Mahogany, Janetta Johnson, and Aria Sa’id — as Compton's Transgender Cultural District. The Transgender District is the first legally recognized transgender district in the world."

As well, the Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia, California, has transgender programs to hold "space for trans and nonbinary individuals."

OpenAI is funding countless race-based organizations, with a particular focus on black women, for some reason.

Funding has been extended to groups like Black Girls Do Engineer Corporation (New York, Texas), the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute, the Lighthouse Black Girl Project (Mississippi), and Women of Color On the Move (California, North Carolina).

Other strange organizations listed were focused simply on specific cultures, like the Chinese Culture Foundation of San Francisco, the Center for Asian Americans United for Self-Empowerment Inc. (California), and the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan Inc. (Michigan).

Some grant recipients were seemingly just political or legal groups, such as: California Association of African American Superintendents and Admin, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality-California (California,) and the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund, which operates in almost every state.

While youth centers, YMCAs, and science-based organizations are sprinkled into the mix, it seems that, politically, only progressive and liberal groups received funding.

None of the groups mentioned had a "right-wing," "conservative," or "Republican" focus.

The race-based initiatives did not include any "white" groups or those based on European nations either — not even Ukraine.

