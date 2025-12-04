Minneapolis mayor speaks in botched Somali to support community accused of stealing billions

Billions of taxpayer dollars in Minnesota have somehow gone to Somalia — including to Al-Shabaab — one of the worst terrorist groups in the world.

And Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey seems to care more about the feelings of the Somalian immigrants now under scrutiny than those of the taxpayers whose money has been stolen from them.

“We are here to respond to a number of credible reports from several media outlets relaying that there are as many as 100 federal agents that will be deployed to the Twin Cities with a specific focus on targeting our Somali community,” Frey said on December 2.

“To our Somali community, we love you and we stand with you. That commitment is rock-solid. Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the entire country. They’ve been here for decades, in many instances. They’re entrepreneurs and fathers,” he continued.

“Is anybody arguing with this? Is anybody arguing with the Somali community? They are not coming in to target the Somali community. They are coming in to target the fraud that is happening in the Somali community,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck responds.

“He immediately jumps to race because that’s what that means. Once you start talking about a collective, ‘They’re coming after the Somali community,’” he mocks, “You know you’re into racism; you’re into some ism.”

Glenn points out that it’s actually “very reminiscent of Hitler.”

“That’s what he did. Everybody’s the same. Only the certain German elites, only the certain Germans with blue eyes and blond hair … can rule the world. That’s racism,” Glenn explains. “When you’re saying they’re coming after the Somali community, what you’re saying is, ‘Oh, well, they’re racists coming in.’ But what he’s actually saying is, ‘Look, we are lumping every Somali in our community as clean.’”

“That’s racism. Just like I can’t say every Somali is dirty. You send in teams of professionals to find out who’s involved in this. And I don’t care if they’re Somali or they’re the governor. If they broke the law, they need to go to jail,” he continues.

Frey went on to claim that fighting the fraud within the Somali community is “not American.”

“That’s not American. That’s not what we are about. And we’re going to do right by every single person in our cities,” Frey said, before going on to attempt — and fail — to speak in Somali.

“At least practice it in the mirror first,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere laughs.

“Why are you speaking Somalian to them?” Glenn asks. “Why? Have they not melted in?”

