President Donald Trump's administration is honoring fallen National Guard member Spc. Sarah Beckstrom in the wake of her horrific murder just yards away from the White House grounds.

The White House lowered all flags on the grounds to half-staff on Thursday after Beckstrom succumbed to her wounds on November 27, Thanksgiving Day. The suspect is a CIA-linked Afghan national who allegedly shot her and fellow guardsman Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe in Washington, D.C, the day prior.

Beckstrom was only 20 years old.

'The Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States.'

The proclamation from Trump's administration extended the honor to "all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, December 4, 2025."

The flags will also be lowered at American embassies, legations, consular offices, and military facilities across the world.

Flags at the White House are lowered to half-staff in memory of Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.



May God bless her family, our National Guard heroes, and the United States of America. 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OyOGMc0dv3

— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 4, 2025

Twenty-nine-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who was officially charged with Beckstrom's murder, also allegedly ambushed 24-year-old Wolfe, who is miraculously expected to recover.

Lakanwal first came to the United States under President Joe Biden's administration under the program Operation Allies Welcome following the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Lakanwal was also a member of a CIA-backed military operation to hunt down Taliban commanders.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images