Major telecom giant says it's ditching DEI — but is the new policy just a woke smoke screen?

One of the big three wireless carriers committed on Monday to ditching its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

In a letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, AT&T's Senior Executive Vice President David McAtee II stated that, after reviewing the company's policies and relationships with external groups, he concluded that the "legal landscape governing diversity, equity, and inclusion ('DEI') policies and programs has changed."

'We believe in the importance of advocacy and inclusion of our many suppliers in every aspect of AT&T's ecosystem.'

AT&T, which employs more than 110,000 individuals in the U.S., cited the Trump administration's recent executive orders, Supreme Court rulings, and guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as reasons it had decided to alter its "employment and business practices to ensure that they comply with all applicable laws and related requirements."

The company claimed that it has always supported "merit-based" employment opportunities.

"AT&T does not and will not have any roles focused on DEI. ... We do not and will not use hiring quotas based on race, sex, sexual orientation, or any other protected characteristics," the letter reads.

"Further, consistent with the current law, we removed training related to 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' as well as any references to it from our internal and external messaging and will ensure that future training is consistent with guidance released by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission addressing training that could facilitate discrimination in the workplace," AT&T added.

A 2021 report in the City Journal claimed that AT&T once offered employee training titled "White America, if you want to know who's responsible for racism, look in the mirror." The resource called racism a "uniquely white trait," adding that white people "are the sole reason [racism] has flourished for centuries."

The company previously told the New York Post in 2021 that the mentioned resources were offered "on a voluntary basis" in an effort to "build a workplace that is civil, inclusive, and understanding."

"Whether an employee uses these resources or not is up to them, and does not affect their annual performance rating," a representative told the Post. "We have a long and proud history of valuing diversity, equality, and inclusion, and will continue to do so."

RELATED: Verizon shuts down DEI policies for its 105,000 workers

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images

While AT&T claims it has ditched DEI for good, it still hosts a "Culture and Inclusion" page on its website that features a quote from the company's vice president of culture and inclusion, Michelle Jordan.

According to Jordan's LinkedIn page, she previously worked as AT&T's "Chief Diversity Officer" but left the role in February 2025, approximately a month after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to end DEI. In that position, which she held for roughly three years, she led the company's "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts across the business, expanding equitable opportunities for our employees and the communities we serve, as part of how we generate equality for all."

In November 2024, Jordan reportedly took on another role within AT&T as the vice president of culture and inclusion. In her current position, Jordan "leads initiatives that cultivate an inclusive workplace culture, ensuring all perspectives are valued and integrated into every aspect of the organization," she writes.

"By championing programs that promote fairness and belonging, Michelle fosters an environment where innovation thrives, driving both employee engagement and business growth," her LinkedIn reads.

RELATED: 'I feel like I've been fired by America': Cracker Barrel CEO nearly brought to tears over redesign backlash

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

AT&T's website also boasts that it is still committed to fostering an "inclusive culture" through its "Supplier Inclusivity program."

"AT&T's Supplier Inclusivity philosophy centers around our culture and values. We believe in the importance of advocacy and inclusion of our many suppliers in every aspect of AT&T's ecosystem," reads a quote from the company's assistant vice president of supplier inclusivity and sustainability, Alexis Dennard.

Dennard's LinkedIn states that in her role, she focuses on "empower[ing] minority-, women-, disabled, and veteran-owned businesses in the U.S. and worldwide." Dennard reportedly has over 20 years of experience at AT&T and previously oversaw an employee newsletter that provided updates on "new initiatives in diversity and inclusion."

AT&T and the FCC did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!