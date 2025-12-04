'There's something wrong with him': Trump doubles down on Tim Walz insult

In a Thanksgiving day Truth Social post , President Trump didn’t just wish a happy holiday to the American people, but he took on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for his fraud scandal in classic, scathing Trump fashion.

“As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great state of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” Trump wrote.

“The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst 'Congressman/woman' in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab ... does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated,” he added.

And when pressed on his comments by the media, President Trump stood his ground.

“In that same post, you mentioned Tim Walz, and you called him what many Americans do find an offensive word, uh, ‘retarded.’ Do you stand by that claim of calling Tim Walz ‘retarded’?” a reporter asked.

“Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him. Absolutely, sure. You have a problem with it?” Trump responded.

“You know what, I think there’s something wrong with him. Anybody that would do what he did, anybody that would allow those people into his state and pay billions of dollars out to Somalia. We give billions of dollars to Somalia. It’s not even a country because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name, but it doesn’t function like a country,” he continued.

“Yeah, there’s something wrong with Walz,” he added.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is thrilled with Trump’s comments, cheering, “He’s right about that.”

“I love it,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in, adding, “Accurate too.”

