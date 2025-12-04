California launches portal to snitch on ICE agents — but Trump admin appointee says 'scare' tactics won't work

California's Democratic leaders have escalated their war against the Trump administration, taking action to hinder federal immigration enforcement efforts within the state.



'They’re trying to intimidate our agents and scare them from doing their job.'

On Tuesday, state Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced the launch of a new tool, which they claimed would “assist members of the public in sharing information with the California Department of Justice regarding potentially unlawful activity by federal agents and officers across the state.”

The now-live portal instructs residents to report “potentially unlawful activity” committed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection agents, and National Guard soldiers.

Respondents are asked to provide details about the incident, including whether they were physically present or reporting on behalf of someone else, as well as the nature, location, and date.

The submission form allows individuals to upload up to five photos and five videos related to the incident.

Bonta accused President Donald Trump’s administration of “engaging in a campaign of terror and fear” by enforcing federal immigration laws.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“From unmarked military-style vehicles to detainments that more closely resemble kidnappings, Californians are rightly concerned that federal agents may be crossing the line and abusing their authority. The president’s actions these past 10 months only lend support to this conclusion,” Bonta stated. “Let me be clear: Federal agents can enforce federal laws, and no one should interfere with them doing their job. But federal agents must also do so lawfully and in compliance with the Constitution.”

Bonta encouraged Californians to report potentially unlawful actions from federal agents to his office.

“We’re not going to stand by while anyone — including federal agents — abuses their authority in California,” Newsom said. “This new portal gives Californians an easy and safe way to speak up, share what they see, and help us hold people accountable. No one is above the law.”

Bill Essayli, first assistant US attorney for the central district of California. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Newsom's administration previously set aside roughly $50 million to file legal action against the Trump administration. Since Trump’s January inauguration, Bonta has filed 48 lawsuits against the federal government.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli, appointed by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, responded to Bonta and Newsom’s new portal in a post on X.

“We have a portal too. People can report California state officials engaged in illegal activity at the following link: tips.fbi.gov,” Essayli wrote.

During an interview with Fox News, Essayli said, “They’re trying to intimidate our agents and scare them from doing their job. And it’s not gonna work."

