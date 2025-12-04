Wajahat Ali says quiet part out loud in attack on Trump's re-migration plan: 'Mistake that you made is you let us in'

President Donald Trump announced on Nov. 27 that he will "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries," "remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country," and "deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

The announcement — which came hours after Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom's death, allegedly at the hands of an Afghan, and days after the publication of a report detailing the extent of the corruption in Minnesota's Somali community — enraged Democrats, open-border activists, and other radicals including Wajahat Ali, a former columnist at the Daily Beast and contributor to the New York Times.

'We're a breeding people — and the problem is you let us in in 1965.'

Ali launched into an anti-white, anti-MAGA tirade on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Left Hook," suggesting that Trump's proposed effort to rid the country of antipathetic foreign elements is a lost cause. In all his rage, however, the former Al Jazeera host appears to have unwittingly justified Trump's plan as well as lent additional credibility to the so-called great replacement theory.

Early in his rant, Ali:

sang the praises of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which abolished the quota system that favored immigrants from Britain and Northern Europe and apparently enabled his fraudster Pakistani parents to migrate to the U.S.;

ranted about past policies that prioritized the interests of native-born Americans over those of foreign-born interlopers;

claimed that by "Western Civilization," Trump is referring only to white Christians;

defended the Afghan horde admitted into the United States without proper vetting by the Biden administration; and

suggested that National Guardsmen Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe were deployed in Washington, D.C., illegally when an Afghan allegedly shot them both.

After working himself up, Ali reached his central thesis: "We're not going back. I want all the hatemongers who watch this — and I hope they do watch this because I know they hate-watch us — you've lost. You have lost. You lost. The mistake that you made is you let us in in the first place."

"See, that's the thing with brown people, and I'm going to say this as a brown person. There's a lot of us. Like, a lot. There's like 1.2 billion in India. There's more than 200 million in Pakistan. There's like 170 million in Bangladesh. Those are just the people there," continued Ali.

"There's a bunch of us, and we breed. We're a breeding people — and the problem is you let us in in 1965."

Ali suggested that it comes down to a numbers game — that migrant communities from the Indian subcontinent, Asia, and Latin America can't be removed en masse because they are too numerous and enjoy too strong a foothold in the U.S. owing to chain migration, miscegenation, and their fecundity.

'Heritage is an enduring aspect of identity that a multiple-choice civics quiz cannot immediately overcome.'

After framing the immigration debate in racial and religious terms — making sure in the process to indicate that his Muslim religiosity is on the winning side of the equation — Ali characterized Trump supporters as "crazy-ass whites" and "white supremacists," then suggested their survival was dependent upon imported minority populations and that their music, food, and culture "suck."

Normalcy advocate Robby Starbuck said in response to Ali's rant, "People on the left like Wajahat just hate White people and they couldn’t be more clear about it. At this point it’s our fault if we keep importing this hatred, not his for telling the truth about it. Also people like him didn’t use DEI for equality, they used it for supremacy."

"Mass immigration is a form of revenge and conquest. Just ask Wajahat Ali," wrote senior Federalist contributor Adam Johnston.

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles noted that Ali "perfectly exemplifies the problems of immigration. On the one hand, he's a standard American lib: graduated Berkeley, bloviates in frivolous outlets, dresses sloppily, etc."

"And yet," continued Knowles, "he express[es] tribal hostility toward the native population of the country to which his parents fled. Almost as if, even in the best of circumstances, heritage is an enduring aspect of identity that a multiple-choice civics quiz cannot immediately overcome."

Ali later suggested on X that he wasn't anti-white but rather "just anti white supremacist."

While Ali wants "hate-mongers" to "embrace the halal meat" and to abandon their efforts both to reform the American immigration system and to kick out bad actors, the Trump administration has already begun to take action on the president's orders.

Joe Edlow, the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, noted last week that at the direction of the president, he has "directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern."

USCIS has also paused all asylum decisions.

