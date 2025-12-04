Thanksgiving nightmare: Woman gives chilling 'independence day' confession about slashing boyfriend's throat, police say

An Arizona woman allegedly admitted to trying to murder her sleeping boyfriend on Thanksgiving, according to court documents. What's more, authorities said the woman told her boyfriend, "Today is my independence day."

Tamala Rudeseal — a 52-year-old from Mesa — was arrested on Thanksgiving night and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. Her bond was set at $1 million.

'God, I hope he is dead; it’d be a favor to me, his wife, and his children.'

Police said Rudeseal called 911 around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and reportedly made several alarming remarks.

Citing court records, KPNX-TV reported that Rudeseal was heard saying during the 911 call, "I'm sick of what you do to me, today is independence day."

Court documents also claim Rudeseal was heard saying, "Yes ... I did just try to murder you," and "I'm ready to go to prison."

Police said when officers arrived at the residence, they found Rudeseal's boyfriend with a cut running from his left ear to the center of his neck.

The wounded man was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery for a neck laceration, according to KSAZ-TV. Officials told the news outlet that the man is expected to survive.

The boyfriend informed investigators that the couple had argued earlier in the day, court docs stated.

Arizona Family, citing court documents, reported that the man told detectives he was asleep when he woke to a sharp pain in his neck. Court records also state that he told investigators that he thought he was going to die but controlled the bleeding with his shirt until police arrived.

The boyfriend said he'd been in a relationship with Rudeseal for 11 years and that she is often depressed around the holidays, according to court records.

According to court docs, Rudeseal informed police that she told her boyfriend, "I'm going to slice your (expletive) throat."

According to court docs, when asked by investigators if she was attempting to kill her boyfriend, Rudeseal responded, "Yes. God, I hope he is dead; it’d be a favor to me, his wife, and his children."

According to court records, Rudeseal also told authorities, "I planned on doing the other side and then stabbing him in the heart."

Records show Rudeseal complained to officers that her boyfriend "does not do anything around the house" except sit, smoke, and drink.

Police detained Rudeseal at the crime scene and recovered a large folding hunting knife close to where she was found, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told People magazine that the case is "currently under review by our office."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon told Blaze News that Rudeseal "is still in custody."

