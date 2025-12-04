NYT diagnoses Trump with ‘fatigue’ and history of racism while ignoring Biden’s 4-year nap and history of racism

The New York Times has hit a new low and abandoned any semblance of journalism to focus on President Trump’s so-called fatigue — as well as his undocumented history of “insulting black people.”

“President Trump unleashed a xenophobic tirade against Somali immigrants during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, calling them ‘garbage’ he does not want in the United States in an outburst that captured the raw nativism that has animated his approach to immigration,” one article reads.

“Even for Mr. Trump — who has a long history of insulting black people, particularly those from African countries — his outburst was shocking in its unapologetic bigotry,” it continues.

“Now, you might be wondering at this point, did they give the same energy with Joe Biden, who actually does have a long history of insulting black people?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales asks, though she knows the answer.

“Of course they didn’t say anything about Joe Biden and his long history of insulting black people,” she says, pointing out that this isn’t the only hit piece on Trump making waves from the New York Times.

Another recent article was titled, “Trump Appears to Fight Sleep During Cabinet Meeting.”

“‘Last month, he appeared to doze off during a meeting in the Oval Office,’” Gonzales mocks. “Like, Joe Biden was dead for four years. Like, where were the articles? All of a sudden they care about all of these things.”

But that’s not all. The New York Times also published an article titled , “Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office.”

“Still, nearly a year into his second term, Americans see Mr. Trump less than they used to, according to a New York Times analysis of his schedule. Mr. Trump has fewer public events on his schedule and is traveling domestically much less than he did by this point during his first year in office, in 2017, although he is taking more foreign trips,” the article reads.

“The heavy lifting, the mental gymnastics ... that are required to write this type of article are truly incredible. The man is getting twice as much done in a shorter amount of time. Like, he’s actually just being more efficient. And the New York Times is like, ‘But he’s traveling less. He must be aging,’” Gonzales says.

“Guys, Joe Biden was 200 years old. You couldn’t even find a pulse on the guy the whole time he was in office,” she continues. “I’m not going to listen to this from you.”

