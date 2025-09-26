VIDEO: Grotesque Halloween display shows MAGA mannequins hanging by rope with Mexican flag flying above

A disturbing Halloween display appears to advocate for violence against supporters of President Donald Trump at a neighborhood in Houston, Texas.

Video of the grotesque mock execution shows two mannequins, a male and female, being hanged by rope beneath a small Mexican flag.

Below the mannequins are two coffins, in case the message wasn't already clear enough.

The pair are wearing red hats that appear to mimic the "Make America Great Again" hats of the pro-Trump movement. They are also wearing black face masks, which could allude to the controversy over federal immigration officials wearing masks during their operations.

Next to them is another mannequin with a colorful poncho and hat. Above the display flies a larger Mexican flag, and below the mannequins are two coffins, in case the message wasn't already clear enough.

Blaze News obtained video of the display, which can be viewed below:

Many on both sides of the aisle have called for an end to political violence after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Commentators were shocked by the display on YouTube:

"Political hate speech."

"These people are insane."

"I suppose they will try and push this off as 'freedom of speech,' too? Sickening."

"Is it a good idea to do that in very red Texas."

"What in the actual ffffff. Imagine if the roles were reversed."

While the state of Texas is solidly in the Republican column, Houston is reliably left-leaning in elections.

RELATED: DHS: Deadly Dallas ICE shooting came a month after bomb threat at same office

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!