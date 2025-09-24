DHS: Deadly Dallas ICE shooting came a month after bomb threat at same office

The lethal attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office near Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday was preceded by another incident in which a man claimed to have a backpack bomb, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A man fired at an unmarked van at the facility on Wednesday and killed two detainees while injuring another. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

'Our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families.'

A statement from DHS given to Blaze News indicated that the same field office had been targeted by a man threatening to detonate a backpack bomb.

"The subject showed the security officer what he claimed to be a 'detonator' on his wrist. A shelter-in-place was issued for the facility. The officer called 911 and local police responded with a bomb squad," read the statement from DHS.

The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Bratton Dean Wilkinson, who is a U.S. citizen, according to DHS.

The revelation further corroborates claims from ICE that the rhetoric against immigration enforcement is leading to more incidents of violence against federal agents and locations.

Photo by Aric Becker / AFP

"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them," wrote DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in a statement to Blaze News. "It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."

